Search ends for gunmen after shots blamed for 3-car crash

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies say people who reportedly fired shots at a vehicle and caused a three-vehicle crash have not been found.
Deputies and K-9 officers responded Tuesday afternoon to assist Port Royal Police. Investigators say people inside one vehicle fired shots at another vehicle near Broad River Bridge in Beaufort. The shooting caused a three-vehicle wreck in front of the Circle K gas station in the 800 block of Robert Smalls Parkway just after 3 p.m., deputies say.
Investigators say the gunman abandoned the vehicle they were in a short distance from the accident and ran away on foot.
Port Royal Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
