Dorchester Co. District 4 board votes to extend superintendent’s contract

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - After hours of executive session, the Dorchester County School District 4 board voted to give their superintendent a commendable evaluation and extend his contract by two years.
Several audience members walked out when board members voted 3-1 to extend Dr. Kelvin Wymbs' contract through June 30, 2023.
Wymbs had come under fire earlier this month when the state’s Department of Education began investigating allegations Wymbs sent threatening text messages to school board Chairman Kenneth Jenkins.
Jenkins claimed it began in May when Wymbs accused Jenkins via text of leaking information to the public about what was discussed during an executive session. Jenkins said he denied the accusation, saying he was not the one to do that kind of thing.
“The texts became a bit more agitated on his part and I finally said in text, ‘No, I’m not gonna have any more conversation with you,’” Jenkins said on Oct. 2. “He texted me back and called me a liar. He said,'You are a liar, and I was the one who leaked information to the public.”
Jenkins said he then shut his phone off for several hours, and when he turned it back on there were several missed calls from Wymbs and more text messages. Jenkins says those text messages were also sent to other board members and employees.
Some St. George community signed a petition and wrote to the State Department of Education asking for Wymbs' removal from his job.
A letter sent from the Department of Education to Wymbs confirmed a complaint was filed against him and an investigation is underway.
South Carolina Department of Education spokesman Ryan Brown said late Tuesday that the department "does not confirm, deny, or comment on investigatory matters concerning certified educators.
“This is done to protect the due process rights of the accused,” Brown said.
