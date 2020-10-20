Fact or Fiction: COVID-19 vs Flu

“While Covid-19 and influenza do share some of the same symptoms, COVID-19 is far more contagious than the flu and far deadlier, as proven by the current global pandemic,” Roper St. Francis Healthcare Dr. Melissa Ellis-Yarian said. “COVID-19 has been killing more than 1,000 Americans a day throughout the summer. The flu doesn’t do that. COVID-19 is much more dangerous than the flu. And anyone who downplays COVID-19 or tells you that it’s just like another virus either fundamentally misunderstands this virus or they are intentionally misleading you.”