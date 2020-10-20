Gamecocks To Face Northwestern In Hall Of Fame Classic In Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Matchups for the 2020 Hall of Fame Classic powered by ShotTracker in Kansas City, Mo., have been finalized, and it was announced on Tuesday that South Carolina will face Northwestern in its first matchup at the T-Mobile Center on Nov. 28. Tulsa and TCU will meet in the second semifinal matchup that same day, and the event will conclude on Nov. 29 with consolation and championship contests. All games in Kansas City will be featured on the ESPN family of networks, with game times and network designations set to be finalized soon.