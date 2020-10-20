Greenville County deputies search for missing girl

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 12 year-old Beatrice Kizmyte.
Beatrice was last seen at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Candor Place in Simpsonville, deputies said.
Beatrice is described as a white female, 5′2″/80lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing white shoes and grey leggings, but her shirt description is unknown.
Deputies ask for anyone who sees her to call 911 immediately.
