Newly opened in-person absentee voting locations lead to spike in Tri-County voting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In-person absentee voting in South Carolina is on the rise, thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic, which is allowing anyone to vote absentee.
Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties opened new in-person absentee voting locations Monday.
The three counties released voting information.
Charleston County election officials say they had 5,500 in-person absentee votes across four locations on Monday.
Since absentee voting began, 20,800 people have voted in-person.
Charleston County has mailed out 60,000 ballots and as of last week 20,000 have been returned.
Berkeley County Election officials say 2,058 people voted in-person absentee on Monday across three locations.
A total of 8,935 people have voted in-person absentee since absentee voting began.
Election officials say 20,183 mail ballots have been requested and 11,705 have been returned.
Dorchester County officials say just over 2,000 in-person absentee ballots were cast on Monday at three polling locations. They expect to see the same voter turnout each day this week.
As of Monday, the county says 15,000 mail ballots have been sent. Voters can trace their mail ballots online here.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.