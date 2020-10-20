Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a 40-year-old man wanted in the fatal shooting of a woman earlier this month.
Kimario Jerrod Simmons, also known as “Mario” or “Slim” is considered armed and dangerous, police say.
Simmons is wanted for murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime in connection with a killing that happened at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 12 in the 1900 block of Spruce Boulevard, according to a release from the police department. Police found a woman, later identified by the coroner’s office as 41-year-old Shaniqua Dennis from North Charleston, fatally wounded in a vehicle.
Simmons stands 6-feet, 1-inch tall, weighs approximately 230 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.