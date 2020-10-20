Police investigating reports of dozens of cats missing, possibly stolen

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of cats, some of them family pets, have disappeared from a Johns Island neighborhood.
The owners believe their cats were stolen and did not run away.
Charleston Police say they are investigating. The investigation is centered in the Fenwick Woods subdivision.
Codey Armstrong’s cat, Ceaser, was last seen on Oct. 13. Armstrong said at first she didn’t think anything of it when Ceaser didn’t return to her house and figured at some point he would show up.
Then she started talking to neighbors.
“I started with the first one. They were like, so we heard the neighbors across the street pet’s missing, too,” Armstrong said Tuesday. “They were like this is bizarre, they were very concerned. They were like we were kind of thinking the something that was up too.”
Armstrong also posted photos of Ceaser on her Facebook page to make the entire neighborhood aware. She also posted signs on her street, hoping someone would have some information about her cat.
“It’s just very again out of character for him. He’s more of an indoor cat then outdoor so the fact that he’s not back raises suspicion of foul play,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong’s neighbor, Carol Richter, is also trying to speed the word about Ceaser and the other missing cats.
“I’m an absolute animal lover and it’s heartbreaking to think cats have been picked up and just dumped somewhere,” Richter said. “They don’t know how to survive without owners, without somebody feeding them, you don’t do that.”
Armstrong and Richter are offering a $1,500 reward for information about Ceaser and hopefully his and the other cats' safe return.
Anyone with information should call consolidated dispatch at 843-743-7200.
