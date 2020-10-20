Slight Chance of Pop-Up Light Showers & Mild Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak coastal trough will produce plenty of clouds and a few showers over the next couple days. Clouds have already increased across the area as of Tuesday morning. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky tonight and Wednesday with a few spotty showers possible. Despite the clouds, temperatures will be above average again Wednesday afternoon. The average high is 76°. Highs will be in the low 80s for the rest of the week. We’ll see a few showers each day through the weekend. There are early signs in the computer models that there could be a significant shift toward cooler weather next week. That cool down could arrive just in time for Halloween!
COASTAL FLOODING: Tides are starting to run a bit lower at high tide lowering the risk for tidal flooding over the next few days.
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Epsilon is slowly strengthening and slowly moving in the Central Atlantic. Epsilon is forecast to pass east of Bermuda as a hurricane later this week. No impacts are expect in the United States.
TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. Low 66.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 82.
THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance Showers. High 81.
FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. 30% chance of pop-up showers. High 80.
SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. 30% chance of pop-up showers. High 80.
SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. 20% chance. High 81.
