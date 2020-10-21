CARTA could permanently remove student fare

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority says all parents who take their kids on the bus could do so for free, going forward.
CARTA board members say they are looking to allow all children, from kindergarten through 12th grade, use their services for free.
CARTA Representative Daniel Brock says helping out these families is worth the cost to CARTA.
The Student Fare Pilot Program has been in place for more than a year, and the board says they are voting Wednesday to eliminate all fares for children up until 12th grade.
“You look at it like this- you’ve got a mom and two kids who are 8 and 10 who are riding the bus,” Brock says. “We’re saving her $8 a round trip. You multiply that a couple times a week, times several time a month. And it’s really savings for people who need it.”
Brock says the program has been a success, and the ridership has underscored how useful this program is to families.
CARTA does ask that all students bring their student IDs on the bus with them.
CARTA board members say they will also discuss the IOP shuttle service and some long-term strategies for parking and traffic Wednesday.
Brock says during the three weeks they were running the shuttle, they had about 50 riders, and overall would like to see the program succeed.
The board says they will discuss the IOP shuttle and vote to lift student fares at their meeting 1 p.m. Wednesday.
