CARTA discussing free election day service

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority says they are discussing plans to provide free bus service on election day.
Free bus service on election day would cost CARTA at least a few thousand dollars, but leaders say they are debating the implementation of these measures, Wednesday.
CARTA Representative Daniel Brock, says making sure voters can get to-and-from the polls is worth the cost.
“Voting obviously is a fundamental right, and public transit is a public service,” Brock says. “So the opportunity is there for individuals to get to the polls free of charge if this passes”
Brock says the free service on election day would run all day and apply to every route in the Charleston area.
This could be transportation for thousands of voters, and Brock says obviously the more people who can exercise their right to vote, the better.
At 1 p.m. Wednesday, the CARTA board says they will vote on whether to go ahead with this service. They say they will also be deciding on some of the details like whether this will be an express service.
Brock says CARTA wants to make sure voters can get to the polls without having to worry about the cost.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
