The Citadel announces spring football schedule, won’t be eligible for SoCon title

“After the decision was made to cancel the football season, the administration at The Citadel came to a mutual decision that the best course of action would be to play all of our sports in the fall.” The Citadel said in a statement. "We made the decision while it was still unclear if spring sports were going to happen, because we wanted to assure our seniors had the opportunity to play their final season. We knew that playing a full spring schedule was going to be challenging, and we will continue to prioritize the welfare of our cadet-athletes as we move forward.