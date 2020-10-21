The Citadel announces spring football schedule, won’t be eligible for SoCon title

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel announced they’ll play 7 Southern Conference games this spring starting in February but, because of NCAA rules, the Bulldogs currently will not have a chance to win a SoCon championship.
The rest of the teams in the SoCon will be playing 8 conference games this spring but since The Citadel played 4 games in the fall they’re only allowed to play 7 times after the NCAA ruled to limit FCS schools to 11 games during the 2020-21 academic year.
“The Citadel played four fall contests, which means it can only play seven spring games to avoid exceeding the NCAA-mandated 11-game regular-season maximum." The Southern Conference said in a statement. "The SoCon Council of Presidents approved a plan for the Bulldogs to compete in seven league games with one no-contest against a randomly selected league opponent. Furman was selected as that opponent in a blind draw. The no-contest is a game not played and will be considered a forfeit in the conference standings only, per NCAA policies.”
The results of the blind draw mean The Citadel and Furman will have to delay their 100th meeting until the fall.
“After the decision was made to cancel the football season, the administration at The Citadel came to a mutual decision that the best course of action would be to play all of our sports in the fall.” The Citadel said in a statement. "We made the decision while it was still unclear if spring sports were going to happen, because we wanted to assure our seniors had the opportunity to play their final season. We knew that playing a full spring schedule was going to be challenging, and we will continue to prioritize the welfare of our cadet-athletes as we move forward.
Several of our senior athletes will complete their academics at the end of this semester and will opt out of spring seasons to move forward with their careers. They’ve represented our college magnificently, and we are excited for their futures.
We have filed a waiver with the NCAA to allow us to play a 12th game and we are awaiting for a decision to be rendered."
The Citadel will kick off their spring schedule at Mercer on February 27th. That’s followed by a home game with Chattanooga on March 6th, back to back road games at Western Carolina and Wofford on March 13th and 20th, back to back home games against Samford and ETSU on March 27th and April 3rd and at VMI on April 17th.
