City of Charleston Warming Center calls for volunteers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg released a letter calling for more people to volunteer at the Charleston Warming Center.
In the letter released Wednesday, Tecklenburg said volunteer are needed to operate the warming center, so the homeless will have a place to spend the night during inclement weather this winter.
The letter said “The warming center at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, at 265 Fishburne Street, will operate on cold nights from November until March and will provide cots, pillows, blankets, dinner and breakfast.”
Tecklenburg said due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, many locations that have operated as warming shelters in the past are unable do so this winter. However, the need for a warm place to sleep on cold winter nights remains.
“This shelter will be able to house up to 80 individuals within recommended CDC guidelines for congregate sheltering during COVID-19," the letter states.
The city says they are asking organized groups, such as community clubs and religious groups, to sign up to be on call for a week of the winter season.
Background checks will be conducted for all volunteers and the letter states that for those who want to help, but cannot commit the time, financial donations are also welcome.
The letter states, volunteers will receive guidance and training to fill a variety of roles to support warming center operations including:
- Set up
- Registration
- Food service (meal prep and distribution)
- Clean up
Volunteer support will be divided into two to four hour shifts that the letter states will have different functions, some of which will not require contact with guests.
The letter also states the warm shelter will be following COVID-19 protocols, saying “before entering, each individual will be asked about any COVID symptoms they are experiencing and will have their temperature checked; a separate room for isolation will be made available, if needed; and masks will be provided and required to be worn at all times.”
To learn more and sign up the warm shelter says people can Please contact Christopher Jardin at jardinc@charleston-sc.gov or call at 843-577-1305.
