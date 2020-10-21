Deputies investigating body found on Johns Island

By Patrick Phillips | October 21, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT - Updated October 21 at 11:36 AM

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found Wednesday morning in a creek on Johns Island.

The body was found in the 2800 block of Abram Road, Lt. Chris Brokaw said.

A property owner said she found the body in the creek under a tree. The owner, who did not wish to be named or be interviewed on camera, said she could not tell whether the body was that of a man or woman.

The body has been removed from the scene.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will work to identify the remains.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

