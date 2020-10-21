Deputies searching for trailer stolen from storage unit in Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say a business trailer was stolen from Public Storage on Dorchester Road.
The incident report says it happened on Monday. The trailer belonged to Bulldog Pressure Washing and Landscaping.
Deputies say it contained tools and equipment. The trailer is a Rock Solid Cargo Trailer with a VIN ending 22878.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to call Detective Corporal Rebecca Gregg at (843) 832-0010 ext. 5066 if they have information about where the trailer is.
