2 detained after suspect barricades himself in home with child, deputies say

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Dorchester County say two people are in custody after a brief standoff.
At approximately 1:38 p.m., deputies attempted to pull over a man on Trolley Road, but he did not stop, Lt. Rick Carson said. Deputies followed the man, whose identity has not yet been released, to an address on Crestview Drive where they say he barricaded himself inside a home with a juvenile and one other person.
Carson said deputies talked him into allowing the juvenile out of the home.
A short time later, the man and a second person who was in the home came outside, Carson said.
Authorities have not yet specified what charges they plan to file.
