Expect lane closures in Berkeley County during bridge replacement

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say lane closures should be expected on Old State Road in Berkeley County.
Construction crews say they are working on a bridge replacement over Deans Swamp right at the Berkeley and Orangeburg County line.
The construction company said traffic will be down to one lane until Saturday, but will flow in both directions using flaggers. They say people driving through the area should expect delays.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the bridges are structurally deficient and a priority to be replaced. SCDOT say part of their 10-year plan is to replace about half of the state’s 750 structurally deficient bridges. They say these brides are not unsafe, but usually have some kind of limitation like a weight limit.
Pending any weather delays, SCDOT says they expect to be done with the replacement in May 2022.
