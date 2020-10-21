Hundreds of elder care facilities not allowing visitors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Across South Carolina, there are hundreds of nursing homes and Community Residential Care Facilities that are not allowing visitations, but that number is fluctuating weekly.
According to the latest Department of Health and Environmental Control update, there are more facilities allowing visitation as of Tuesday compared to the week before.
According to officials, there are 687 nursing homes and CRCFs updating their particular situation with DHEC. Of those, 210 facilities are not allowing visits.
That’s about 31 percent of facilities across South Carolina.
According to DHEC, there are fewer than 10 facilities that indicated they are not allowing visitation because of a PPE shortage. At last check, there are 35 facilities that indicated they are not allowing visitation because of a staffing shortage.
We have requested the reason given for each of the 210 facilities not allowing visitors.
As for PPE, DHEC officials say facilities should obtain PPE through their regular suppliers. When unable, they should contact their county emergency manager for assistance.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.