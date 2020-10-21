McMaster stops in Charleston, encourages small businesses to apply for grant program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster stopped in the Lowcountry on Wednesday morning to encourage small business owners and nonprofit owners to apply for a new grant program.
The South Carolina Department of Administration says the $40 million Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program will reimburse small businesses for providing services or for revenue loss during COVID-19.
To be eligible, the business must have been in operation since Sept. 13, 2019, must have 25 or fewer employees and experienced an impact due to COVID-19. Priority will be given to minority-owned businesses, businesses that have not received other federal assistance like a PPP loan and businesses with 15 or fewer employees.
The grant money will range from $2,500 to $25,000 and can be used to reimburse the business for the cost of staffing, operating, PPE costs and revenue loss.
“We want to get the message out because this may be the last the last chance to get this help from the CARES Act,” McMaster said. "The small businesses are the ones hit the strongest. The larger businesses had the wherewithal to make the applications if they needed them to get other funds.”
The deadline to apply is Nov. 1. You can find the application and answers to frequently asked questions by clicking here.
McMaster also plans to make a stop in Greer on Thursday and Myrtle Beach on Friday to encourage business owners to apply for the grant money.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.