One person found shot at business parking lot on Ashley Phosphate Road

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating after one person was found shot at a parking lot at an alcohol business on Ashley Phosphate Road Wednesday night.
Just after 8 p.m., emergency operators received a 911 call for a possible shooting.
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the parking lot of the Beer and Tobacco Outlet on 3610 Ashley Phosphate Road.
Authorities then located the victim who was suffering from two minor gunshot wounds.
“The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment,” DCSO officials said. “He was speaking with medics at the time. Details are sketchy currently. Criminal and Crime Scene investigators are just arriving on scene and beginning their investigation."
