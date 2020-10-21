Police searching for man who attacked, assaulted jogger in Beaufort Co. subdivision

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Bluffton Police Department say they are searching for a man who attacked and sexually assaulted a jogger Tuesday night at the Cypress Ridge subdivision.
At 8:10 p.m., officers responded to the area of Blakers Boulevard and Oak Barrell Boulevard for a reported assault that had just occurred.
The victim told officers that she was jogging when she was grabbed from behind by an unknown male subject.
“After a brief struggle, the suspect fled towards the Cypress Ridge pool and the victim ran from the area,” police said.
The victim described the suspect as a dark-skinned male, possibly Latino, in his early to mid-twenties, wearing a long-sleeve shirt and gym shorts.
If you have any information that can help Investigators identify the suspect, you are urged to call Sgt. Michaud at (843) 706-4598, the Bluffton Police Investigations Hotline at (843) 706-4560, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.
“You can make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers and you may even be able to acquire a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and conviction,” police say.
