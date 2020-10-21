Police working to identify man accused of vandalizing downtown restaurant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they are trying to identify a man who was recorded on surveillance camera vandalizing a King Street restaurant in late August.
Police released a still of surveillance footage recorded at approximately 9:30 p.m. on the evening of Aug. 29.
The man in the image was seen vandalizing Virginia’s on King, located at 412 King Street, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
Police say the man was seen hitting a fixed gas lantern on the business, causing glass to shatter onto the sidewalk.
Anyone who can identify him is asked to call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty Charleston Police Central detective or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
