S.C. reports 686 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths

S.C. reports 686 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 686 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. (Source: AP)
By Patrick Phillips | October 21, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT - Updated October 21 at 1:29 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 686 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

DHEC said there were also 86 new probable cases, 11 confirmed deaths and one new probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 159,433, probable cases to 6,924, confirmed deaths to 3,487, and 221 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,796,682
Total tests reported to DHEC on Friday 5,787
Percent Positive in latest test results 11.9%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,935 87
Berkeley County 5,735 89
Charleston County 16,358 252
Colleton County 1,175 43
Dorchester County 4,402 92
Georgetown County 1,907 36
Orangeburg County 3,254 128
Williamsburg County 1,262 39

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

COVID-19_Case_and_Probable_... by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

COVID-Death-Summary_10-21-2... by Live 5 News



Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.