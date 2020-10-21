SLED investigates fatal shooting involving security officer on Fripp Island

Beaufort County deputies say Fripp Island Security officers responded to a home where a domestic incident had been reported and shots were fired, resulting in a man's death. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | October 21, 2020 at 9:07 AM EDT

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a security officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Tuesday night.

Beaufort County deputies say they received a report of a domestic dispute at a Fripp Island home at approximately 10:20 p.m. While deputies were on their way to the scene, Fripp Island Security arrived on the scene and shots were fired, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The shooting resulted in a man’s death, but the man’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

Deputies secured the scene and contacted SLED to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

