SLED investigates fatal shooting involving security officer on Fripp Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a security officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Tuesday night.
Beaufort County deputies say they received a report of a domestic dispute at a Fripp Island home at approximately 10:20 p.m. While deputies were on their way to the scene, Fripp Island Security arrived on the scene and shots were fired, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
The shooting resulted in a man’s death, but the man’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.
Deputies secured the scene and contacted SLED to investigate the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.