SLED names suspects connected to traffic stop where Greenville deputy was killed

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WCSC) - South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division released the names of two people connected to an I-85 traffic stop in which a Greenville County deputy was killed.
SLED agents said Ray Kelly and Tornell Laureano were in the car that was pulled over Tuesday afternoon on I-85 near White Horse Road. As of Wednesday, only a mugshot of Laureano had been released by authorities.
Laureano went before a magistrate judge Wednesday morning. The judge did not grant bond, saying Laureano will appear before a general sessions judge at another time.
The Greenville County Detention Center website says Laureano is charged with trafficking meth/cocaine base 28g.
The traffic stop ended in a three-vehicle crash in which Sgt. Conley Jumper was killed and two other deputies were injured.
Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said a deputy stopped a vehicle about 3 p.m. near the White Horse Road exit. He said at least one person in the car got into a fight with two deputies while they were taking the person into custody.
During the fight, the suspect vehicle accelerated and collided with a tractor-trailer, injuring two deputies and at least two people in the suspects' vehicle, Lewis said. But he said the exact sequence of events was unclear.
“We do know another deputy’s patrol car also collided with the suspects' vehicle around that time,” Lewis said. “In all, three deputies were transported to the hospital, along with at least two suspects.”
Jumper died from his injuries at the hospital, Lewis said. Lewis said the other two deputies are expected to recover.
Lewis got emotional while he spoke about the family Jumper left behind, which includes his wife, Sara, and his daughter, Cat.
“The entire agency is mourning the passing of a beloved friend,” Lewis said. “Everybody loved Jumper. He was a man of integrity and passion. When I say passion, I mean the man was a dedicated law man. He was truly larger than life, literally and figuratively. At 6-foot-4, he was a gentle giant who always wore a contagious smile.”
Lewis announced that he posthumously promoted Jumper from Master Deputy to Sergeant.
Jumper served at the sheriff’s office for almost 28 years, Lewis said, spending his last years on the interdiction team, receiving multiple distinguished service awards and the prestigious Russ Sorrow Award.
Lewis said Jumper always strived to be the best deputy he could be, acquiring many certifications.
“He was a tireless worker and loving friend,” Lewis said. He will be missed dearly."
