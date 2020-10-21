Spotty showers and warm afternoons to continue!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak coastal disturbance and onshore flow will continue to spread some clouds and occasional showers across our area over the next couple days. We’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with a few showers possible later this morning and this afternoon. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s. Average highs this time of the year are in the mid 70s. Above average temperatures will stick around for the next week or so. Right now, there are no signs of a cool down in sight.