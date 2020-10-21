Spotty showers and warm afternoons to continue!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak coastal disturbance and onshore flow will continue to spread some clouds and occasional showers across our area over the next couple days. We’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with a few showers possible later this morning and this afternoon. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s. Average highs this time of the year are in the mid 70s. Above average temperatures will stick around for the next week or so. Right now, there are no signs of a cool down in sight.
TROPICS: Hurricane Epsilon is forecast to pass well east of Bermuda. Otherwise, Epsilon will have no impacts on any land areas as it heads into the north Atlantic later this week and loses its tropical identity.
COASTAL FLOODING: A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties from 11 AM to 3 PM. Minor flooding is possible today. High tide is around 12:30 PM in the Charleston Harbor.
TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 83.
THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Stray Shower Possible. High 82.
FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Stray Shower Possible. High 80.
SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Stray Shower Possible. High 81.
SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Stray Shower Possible. High 81.
