Sumter Police searching for woman reported missing after leaving hospital
By WIS News 10 Staff | October 20, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT - Updated October 21 at 6:45 AM

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a woman reported missing after leaving a local hospital.

Officials say Norma Cooper Tumbleston, 48, was being treated at Prisma Health Tuomey but was caught on camera leaving the hospital after 2 a.m.

Tumbleston was last seen wearing a hospital gown, yellow socks, and white sneakers. However, she could have gone to a friend’s house and changed clothing.

Tumbleston is described as 5′1, around 160 pounds with black/brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Tumbleston whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or 911.

