SUV sought in hit-and-run that left pedestrian with serious injuries

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers with the Highway Patrol are asking for the public’s help to locate an SUV which was involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with serious injuries in Colleton County.
It happened on Wednesday at 4:30 a.m. on SC-64 near Ritter Road.
Investigators say the suspect was driving a 2001-2007 Ford Escape or Mercury Mariner SUV; the color of the vehicle is unknown.
The vehicle involved left the scene traveling east on SC-64 towards Jacksonboro.
“The vehicle should have damage to the right front headlight area as well as a missing passenger side mirror and passenger side radio antenna,” SCHP officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Highway Patrol at (843) 953-6010 or (800) 768-1501 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 274-6372. Callers can remain anonymous.
