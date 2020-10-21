Walterboro Police ask for help identifying woman in surveillance still

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Walterboro Police Department released a surveillance image hoping someone can help them identify a woman.
Police are trying to identify the woman in connection with a recent larceny case, a Facebook post states. Police did not say when or where the theft occurred.
They also did not specify whether she is a suspect or a person of interest who may have information on the incident.
Anyone who knows who the woman is should call Detective Shipp at 843-782-1043.
