McMaster visits Charleston to promote new small business grant programs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster made a stop in Charleston Wednesday on a three-city tour to promote the new grant programs made available through the SC CARES ACT.
McMaster spoke about the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program and the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program at A.W. Shuck’s Seafood Shack on King Street.
Both programs will award grant funds to to small and minority businesses and nonprofit organizations as reimbursements for qualifying expenses (providing services or revenue loss) incurred due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Grant awards for the Minority and Small Business Grant Program will range from $2,500 to $25,000.
To qualify for a grant a business must:
- Employ 25 or fewer employees
- Be physically located in South Carolina
- Been in operation from Oct. 13, 2019 to present and
- Have experienced a business impact due to COVID-19.
Click here for more information on the Minority and Small Business Grant Program.
Grant awards for the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program will range from $2,500 to $50,000.
To qualify for a grant an organization must:
- Be designated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization by the IRS and registered as a public charity in S.C.
- Be physically located in South Carolina
- Been in operation from Oct. 13, 2019 to present and
- Have experienced a business impact due to COVID-19.
Click here for more information on the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program.
The application process for both programs will begin on Oct. 19. Applications must be received no later than Nov. 1.
Click here to access the online application.
Applicants who need assistance can call the SC CARES Call Center at 803-670-5170, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. They can also send an email to SCCares@admin.sc.gov.
