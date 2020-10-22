Beaufort Co. business owner arrested, license revoked for $252,000 tax debt

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Department of Revenue agents say they arrested a Beaufort County automobile repair shop owner for operating without a retail license.
Thomas William Burrows III, 51, of Bluffton, has been charged with operating a business without a retail license, SCDOR says.
Burrows had his retail license for Tommy’s Mister Muffler & Service revoked Feb. 20, 2014 due to owing more than $252,000 in unpaid sales and withholding taxes, according to the arrest warrant.
SCDOR says Burrows was advised to stop making retail sales when his license was revoked, however on Aug. 24, 2020, Burrows' business was found operating and making retail sales.
If convicted, SCDOR says Burrows faces a maximum sentence of a $200 fine and/or 30 days in jail.
Burrows is being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
