Charleston grants funding to support residents’ rain garden installations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says it is offering residents, businesses and organizations $200 grants to support the installation of rain gardens.
Charleston city officials say rain gardens are a proven, effective way to reduce flooding, soaking up stormwater runoff and diverting it from central stormwater drainage systems that can become overwhelmed during periods of heavy rain.
The City of Charleston says rain gardens installed with this grant money will provide useful data to the community on the effectiveness of this stormwater mitigation technique, and will inform future strategies throughout the city.
City officials say this round of funding, which totals $2,800, is available for projects installed in fall 2020, ideally by early November. The deadline to apply for funding is October 31, 2020.
Grant money is available to applicants on a first come, first served basis, and officials say a wait list will be created to gather additional interest for future funding opportunities.
Officials say this funding opportunity is being offered as part of the city’s Charleston Rainproof Program, an initiative grown from the Dutch Dialogues process, which seeks to engage citizens and business owners in a community-wide action plan to help make Charleston less flood prone.
Officials say participants can register on the city’s website by clicking the “APPLY HERE” link and selecting “Rain Garden Implementation” under “Type of Project(s).”
Upon registration, the city says applicants will receive a confirmation email containing additional information.
City officials say the grant funding is also provided by Keep South Carolina Beautiful.
For more information, including example projects and additional resources, please visit the City of Charleston’s ‘Rain Proof’ page on their website.
