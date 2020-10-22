Charleston Police Department to host first annual ‘Halloween Howl’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are preparing to throw their first ever ‘Halloween Howl’ event to help the community celebrate the season.
The police department says the event will operate much like a “Trunk or Treat” event.
CPD says “Trunk or Treat” is a safer alternative to trick-or-treating during the coronavirus pandemic.
Additionally the police department says they will have cool police car displays and a prize for the best dressed patrol car.
CPD says they will be hosting the event Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at their headquarters located at 180 Lockwood Blvd.
The police department says they have set up an Eventbrite page where people can find more information on the event.
