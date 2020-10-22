Summerville’s Corey Woods neighborhood could see flood improvements

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say crews are removing pipes and opening up ditches for better water flow in the Corey Woods neighborhood in Summerville.
Summerville Public Works Director Russ Cornette says flooding is an issue for folks living in the Corey Woods area. He says during big rain storms, he has seen roads flood and some lower levels of people’s homes flood.
“That’s our goal, we don’t want people’s houses to flood, we want to keep our roads and streets open,” Cornette says.
Cornette says construction is being conducted by the town, but they are opening up about 1.3 miles of ditches.
The area starts near Longleaf Drive and Gadsden Acres and flows through Corey Woods, but Cornette says the Hurricane Branch water way flows downstream into the White Gables neighborhood where there is a large retention pod.
Cornette says a lot of the water will end up at the retention pond or at the cypress swamp just north of Orangeburg Road.
The town plans to clean and re-grade all of the ditches in this neighborhood, but Cornette says they also plan to clear out overgrown vegetation to keep the ditches open.
“If we do have a big rain, I don’t think we’re going to have water backing up as bad as it was before,” Cornette says.
Cornette says the clearing should begin in a few weeks and the re-grading of ditches is planned to be finished in early 2021.
