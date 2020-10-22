Crews repairing power lines after accident on Ladson Road

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Lanes on Ladson Road reopened Thursday afternoon after an accident that knocked down power lines.
An 18-wheeler was pulling a wide load when it struck power lines near Highway 78, knocking them into the roadway, Lt. Chris Brokaw said.
Shortly after 2:30 p.m., traffic in the area was beginning to move as lanes reopened.
Initially, all lanes were blocked, but one lane was reopened and deputies were alternating traffic in that one lane to help alleviate congestion.
Dominion spokesman Paul Fischer said crews responded to the area just before 2 p.m. and said they will remain on the scene to replace a utility poll and make final repairs.
Fischer said the downed lines were affecting three power customers.
