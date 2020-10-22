Georgetown votes unanimously to extend city mask ordinance

Face coverings are not required in certain conditions, including but not limited to outdoor or unenclosed areas, for people whose religious believes prevent them from wearing a face covering, for those who cannot wear one because of a medical or behavioral condition; for children under 10, provided adults accompanying children ages 2 to 10 shall use reasonable efforts to make sure the children wear face coverings while inside the enclosed area of a food service or retail store; for patrons of food service establishments while they are eating; in private, individual offices and when complying with directions from law enforcement officers.