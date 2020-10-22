Several detained for questioning as police investigate report of shots fired

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan Police are questioning several people following a report of a shots fired incident at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon.
Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner said the incident was reported at South Pointe Apartments and said the scene was contained shortly before 1 p.m.
Turner said it appeared to be an isolated incident and said no injuries were reported.
There is no word whether any of the people being questioned are considered possible suspects.
Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Orvin Tanner said Hanahan High School went on a brief precautionary lockdown at approximately 11:04 a.m. That lockdown was lifted at approximately 11:30 a.m.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and North Charleston Police are also assisting Hanahan officers at the scene, Turner said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
