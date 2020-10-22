Live 5 Scambusters: A boss in need of a favor may be a scammer in disguise

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An email or text from your boss probably warrants an immediate response but if your boss asks a favor you may want to pause for a second.
A Lowcountry realtor says scammers attacked her agents through a simple text message and it started as a request from a boss to an employee.
“It came from a different number than my number,” Cindy Sweeney said.
The text to her agent claimed to be from Sweeney, but from a new phone number. Sweeney, a realtor with Charleston Southern Homes said the message went to each agent working for her. The text seemed urgent and claimed Cindy was in a meeting and needed a favor. The message asked the agents to pick up gift cards to give out to clients.
“Some people who aren’t experienced may fall for something like this especially if it sounds like it’s coming from your boss,” Sweeney said.
Fortunately, none of Sweeney’s agents fell for the scam and she reported it to police. If you get a text or email like this and it appears to be from your boss it’s probably a good idea to pick up the phone and give them a call to make sure.
You can report scams like this to the FBI at ic3.gov.
If you have a scam story to share, email Kyle Jordan at Scams@live5news.com.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.