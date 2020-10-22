Man charged with murder in connection with crash that killed S.C. deputy

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - The names of the suspects connected with the traffic stop in which a Greenville County deputy was killed have been released.
SLED said Ray Kelly and Tornell Laureano were in the car that was pulled over Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 85 near White Horse Road.
Wednesday night, Ray Kelly was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.
According to the jail records, Kelly faces a slew of charges:
- Murder
- Speeding
- Driving too close to vehicle in front
- No driver’s license
- False information to police
- Trafficking meth and cocaine
- Possession of weapon during a violent crime
- Resisting arrest with assault & injury
- Assault and battery high and aggravated
- Resisting arrest with deadly weapon
Laureano went before a magistrate judge Wednesday morning. No bond was given. The judge said Laureano will appear before a general sessions judge at another time.
The Greenville County Detention Center website says Laureano is charged with drugs: trafficking meth/cocaine base 28g.
The traffic stop ended in a three-vehicle crash in which Sgt. Conley Jumper was killed and two other deputies were injured.
