Man shot, carjacked when he tries to help stranded motorist on I-85, deputies say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was shot and his car was stolen Wednesday after he stopped to help what appeared to be a stranded motorist on Interstate 85, according to Anderson County deputies.
Deputies said the victim stopped about 5 a.m. near mile marker 32.
Once outside of his car, the victim was shot by an unknown person at least one time, deputies said.
The shooter then took the victim’s vehicle and left the scene, according to deputies.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
No arrests have been made.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.