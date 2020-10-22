More unseasonably warm weather, more spotty showers!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More warm weather is expected as we head through the rest of the week and into the weekend. We’re starting out with a few showers Thursday morning but we’ll trend drier by late morning with just a few spotty showers possible for the remainder of the day. Under a partly to mostly cloudy sky we’ll see temperatures climb into the low 80s. We’ll continue to see off and on clouds and a slight chance of rain for Friday and the upcoming weekend. High temperatures will stay in the 80s through the middle of next week.
TROPICS: Hurricane Epsilon will pass east of Bermuda today sparing the island of its worst weather. Elsewhere, a disturbance in the Western Caribbean will move toward South Florida and the Bahamas this weekend bringing a round of heavy rain. Slow development is possible as this system moves away from the Bahamas and off the East Coast.
TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Shower Possible. High 82.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Spotty Shower Possible. High 80.
SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 81.
SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 82.
