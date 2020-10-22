More unseasonably warm weather, more spotty showers!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More warm weather is expected as we head through the rest of the week and into the weekend. We’re starting out with a few showers Thursday morning but we’ll trend drier by late morning with just a few spotty showers possible for the remainder of the day. Under a partly to mostly cloudy sky we’ll see temperatures climb into the low 80s. We’ll continue to see off and on clouds and a slight chance of rain for Friday and the upcoming weekend. High temperatures will stay in the 80s through the middle of next week.