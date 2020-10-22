North Charleston woman wins $250K lottery prize

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - State Education Lottery officials say a North Charleston woman proved the traditionally-unlucky number 13 was lucky with a quarter-million dollar jackpot.
The winner, who did not wish to be identified, won the last-remaining $250,000 prize in the $10 Color of Money scratch-off game, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. She matched the number 13 on the ticket, which she purchased at the Happy Liquor Store on Rivers Avenue.
The win means she will be debt-free, she told lottery officials after overcoming odds of 1 in 675,000 to claim the win.
The North Charleston store that sold the ticket received a $2,500 commission, Armstrong said.
