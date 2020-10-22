Police seek help finding man wanted for multiple car break-ins

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for stealing from several vehicles.
Dwayne Howard Robinson, 28, is wanted for four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and four counts of petit larceny, CPD says.
Officers say Robinson has been known to frequent the Ardmore neighborhood.
Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dwayne Robinson to please contact the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-call detective.
