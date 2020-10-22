S.C. reports 921 new cases of COVID-19, 40 confirmed deaths

By Patrick Phillips | October 22, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT - Updated October 22 at 4:33 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 921 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

DHEC said there were also 79 new probable cases, 40 confirmed deaths and 10 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 160,384, probable cases to 7,101, confirmed deaths to 3,526, and 229 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,814,795
Total tests reported to DHEC on Friday 7,160
Percent Positive in latest test results 12.9%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,962 87
Berkeley County 5,766 89
Charleston County 16,438 253
Colleton County 1,175 46
Dorchester County 4,432 93
Georgetown County 1,915 37
Orangeburg County 3,261 128
Williamsburg County 1,267 39

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

COVID-19_Case_and_Probable_... by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

COVID-Death-Summary_10-22-2... by Live 5 News



