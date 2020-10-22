S.C. reports 921 new cases of COVID-19, 40 confirmed deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 921 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
DHEC said there were also 79 new probable cases, 40 confirmed deaths and 10 new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 160,384, probable cases to 7,101, confirmed deaths to 3,526, and 229 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.