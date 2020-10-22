SCDNR encourages sea turtle nesting season despite challenges

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says Oct. 31 marks the ‘official’ end of sea turtle nesting season.
With a few nests left to hatch, state biologists say they are pleased to report that sea turtles in South Carolina had a productive nesting season.
SCDNR says preliminary estimates show sea turtles laid approximately 5,500 nests on South Carolina beaches, putting the year on par with nest counts in 2015 (5,109 nests) and 2017 (5,250 nests).
With a record 8,797 nests laid in South Carolina, SCDNR says the 2019 season marked a tremendous departure from the norm regionally.
Female sea turtles do not nest every year, so biologists say fluctuations are expected from year to year.
Overall, SCDNR says the 2020 numbers reflect an encouraging trend of increasing nest numbers along the southeastern coast as four decades of sea turtle conservation work begin to come of age.
The arrival of COVID-19 in South Carolina just before the start of nesting season forced an immediate shutdown of preseason activities, but eventually, SCDNR says staff and volunteers reworked their operating procedures to accommodate the new health crisis.
“It was touch and go at the beginning of the season,” SCDNR biologist Michelle Pate said. “We needed to determine how to engage our large volunteer networks in this important conservation work while ensuring we did not put their health at risk. As usual, our many dedicated volunteers rose to the challenge to collect another valuable season of data and ensure a successful outcome for nests.”
SCDNR says Pandemic-related difficulties persisted through the season for some sea turtle teams, particularly on state and federal beaches such as those in Cape Romain, which represents the densest nesting area in the state.
Working under federal restrictions, the already-limited staff there say they had to count, protect, and later inventory thousands of nests without the usual help of volunteers.
“Jerry Tupacz and Billy Shaw under the leadership of and alongside Sarah Dawsey continued to make miracles happen out at Cape Romain with the sea turtle project this year despite budget and staffing shortfalls, coupled with the additional challenges of 2020,” Pate said. “These folks have an unwavering drive and focused mindset to get the business at hand done regardless of difficulties laid before them. The Refuge is a special and important area for sea turtles in the Northern Recovery Unit and we are indebted to them for their efforts.”
Hurricane season presents a threat to sea turtle nests every year, and while coastal communities escaped largely unscathed in 2020, SCDNR says Hurricane Isaias impacted hundreds of nests north of Charleston in early August.
Overall, SCDNR says an estimated 7% of the state’s nests were lost this year to high tide events and storms, including Isaias.
