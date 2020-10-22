Search team looking for missing boater after wife’s 911 call, EMS officials say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Search crews are looking for a missing boater in Anderson County after his wife called 911 early Thursday, according to Anderson County emergency officials.
The search began around 9:30 a.m. at a dock on Conneross Road.
The man’s wife called 911 when she couldn’t find him, EMS crews said. When crews got to the scene, they found his truck and trailer but the man and his boat were missing.
Crews are searching Coneross Creek, which leads into Lake Hartwell.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
