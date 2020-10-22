State health department confirms 2 rabid raccoons found in Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said two Charleston County dogs are being quarantined after a possible rabies exposure.
DHEC confirmed two rabid raccoons were found in the county this week. The first was found near Siri Court and Charlyn Drive and the other was found near Parkshore Center on Frontage Road and Poston Road off Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.
The raccoons were submitted to DHEC’s lab for testing on Sunday and Monday and both were confirmed to have rabies the day after each submission, DHEC says.
“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division Director David Vaughan said. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it since the possibility of exposure to rabies can occur anywhere and anytime. An exposure is defined as a bite, a scratch, or contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected or possibly infected animal.”
In South Carolina, wildlife such as raccoons, skunks, foxes, and bats are the most common carriers of rabies, but pets are just as susceptible to the virus, he said.
If you believe that you or someone you know has had contact with or been potentially exposed to this or another suspect animal, please reach out to your local Environmental Affairs office.
If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet could have been exposed to rabies and contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Beaufort office at 843-846-1030 during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number at 888-847-0902.
These raccoons are the 39th and 40th animals in Charleston County to test positive for rabies in 2020. There have been 147 cases of rabid animals statewide this year.
Since 2011, South Carolina has averaged approximately 130 positive cases a year.
In 2019, 19 of the 148 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Charleston County.
