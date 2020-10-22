State health officials warn of increasing overdoses caused by pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health experts say the coronavirus pandemic has led to more drug overdoses in South Carolina, and
Law enforcement agencies, hospitals and other organizations across the Lowcountry will be collecting unused, expired, and unwanted medications this Saturday, and health experts say COVID’s impact on the opioid epidemic has made this effort more important than ever.
“I think this year more than ever with folks really staying at home, increased feelings of depression anxiety, other negative feelings with the COVID 19 pandemic,” SC DAODAS Director Sara Goldsby. “They are more likely to be misused if they are sitting around the house.”
The South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services is leading the fight, and officials with the agency say the number of suspected opioid overdoses that EMS teams responded to statewide from January through June 2020 was 52% higher than the same time last year.
“First responders are responding more frequently to cases of suspected overdose this year, actually more so than ever before,” Goldsby said. “We are extremely concerned we’ve experienced a setback on the progress we’ve made on the opioid epidemic because of the nature of COVID-19 and what that’s done to folks and their psyche.”
SC DAODAS also reported a 30 percent rise in calls between March and June for families seeking held for loved ones suffering from substance abuse.
It’s these pleas for help that organizations like FAVOR Lowcountry are working to answer.
“We distribute Narcan which is a life saving opioid reversal drug which we freely give out to any active person who uses drugs or their caregivers,” Executive Director Isaac Waters said.
Officials are particularly worried about what the next few months will hold.
“We are really worried about the holiday season,” Goldsby said. “This may be the onset of a long-term problem because addiction is a chronic disease.”
Saturday’s National Drug Take Back event is just one way officials are working to stop substance abuse.
For a list of locations and times, click here.
SC DAODAS also offers more information about treatment and recovery services at http://justplainkillers.com/.
You can also access a 24/7 support line to address the challenges you are facing by calling 1-844-SC-HOPES.
Calling that number will leak you with an experienced helping professional that will offer guidance, support, and resources.
Meanwhile, FAVOR Lowcountry is getting ready to open its new headquarters in West Ashley in the next month at 330 Ashley Town Center Drive. They will offer a hybrid-variety of resources to the community for people who feel they need an in-person connection as well as Zoom meetings for those who are more comfortable interacting virtually.
