8th annual ‘Tinsel Trot’ returns to Old Santee Canal Park

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Santee Cooper says that they will be hosting their eight annual Tinsel Trot at their headquarters and Old Santee Canal Park.
South Carolina’s largest power provider says this year they are expanding their event to three days in order to accommodate social distancing.
Santee Cooper says the event will run from Friday, Nov. 20 through Sunday, Nov. 22.
Each night will be limited to 500 participants and Santee Cooper says tickets for the Tinsel Trot are $11.25. The company says their Celebrate The Season Holiday Lights Driving Tour tickets can be purchased at the same time.
The course will be available from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., and Santee Cooper says runners and walkers can show up anytime during those hours of operation. The company also says costumes are encouraged to get into the holiday spirit.
“The Tinsel Trot is the beginning of the 10th annual Celebrate The Season holiday festival, which is hosted and organized by Santee Cooper”, the company said in a statement. “Since 2011, Celebrate The Season, which features Berkeley Electric Cooperative as presenting sponsor, has donated more than $956,000 to local charities.”
This year Santee Copper says they hope to raise over $1 million.
Participants can register for the two-mile fun run and receive a t-shirt by going to CelebrateTheSeason.org or visit RaceRoster.com and search for Tinsel Trot, Santee Cooper says.
