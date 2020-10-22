Troopers respond to fatal hit-and-run in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says they responded to a fatal hit-and-run in Berkeley County.
Troopers say they responded at around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a pedestrian being hit on US-52, near Blanding Road.
SCHP says that two cars and a pedestrian were all heading west on US-52, when the pedestrian was hit by an unknown car near Blanding Road. After the pedestrian had been hit once and was already in the roadway, troopers say another car, a Honda SUV, hit the pedestrian.
Troopers say the pedestrian was dead on the scene and that the driver of the SUV was wearing their seatbelt and sustained no injuries.
For more information on the victim, SCHP says to contact the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says this incident is under investigation and the SCHP’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team are involved.
Troopers are asking anyone with information to please contact 843-953-6010.
